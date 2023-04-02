Back to work: NTR Jr begins shooting for upcoming film, shares video
By IANS | Published: April 2, 2023 10:51 AM 2023-04-02T10:51:04+5:30 2023-04-02T11:05:08+5:30
Hyderabad, April 2 Tollywood actor NTR Jr has begun shooting for his upcoming project 'NTR 30', directed by Koratala Siva. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut.
In a video shared on Twitter, the actor offered a brief glimpse of him arriving on the 'NTR 30' sets and chatting with his director. The actor captioned the video with the words: "Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva!"
The video begins with the actor voicing the words: "Aa Raha Hoon Main (I am coming)."
'NTR 30' is a high-octane action drama directed by Koratala Siva set in the forgotten coastal parts of India. It will see the coming together of top technic from the industry.
