Back to work: NTR Jr begins shooting for upcoming film, shares video

Hyderabad, April 2 Tollywood actor NTR Jr has begun shooting for his upcoming project 'NTR 30', directed by Koratala Siva. The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu debut.

In a video shared on Twitter, the actor offered a brief glimpse of him arriving on the 'NTR 30' sets and chatting with his director. The actor captioned the video with the words: "Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva!"

The video begins with the actor voicing the words: "Aa Raha Hoon Main (I am coming)."

'NTR 30' is a high-octane action drama directed by Koratala Siva set in the forgotten coastal parts of India. It will see the coming together of top technic from the industry.

