'Bad Sisters' Star Anne-Marie Duff bags pivotal role in thriller 'Reunion'

Los Angeles [US], May 16 : Actor Anne-Marie Duff, best known for her role in 'Bad Sisters', has now bagged a pivotal role in 'Thriller, in which she will co-star alongside Matthew Gurney.

Written by Sheffield-born deaf writer William Mager, 'Reunion' sees Gurney ("Name Me Lawand") play Daniel Brennan, a deaf man who finds himself in prison following a terrible crime. Duff stars as Christine, a woman who is desperate to fine Brennan and uncover the truth, Variety reported.

Also starring are Lara Peake ('How to Have Sex') as Brennan's daughter Carly as well as Eddie Marsan ('Back to Black'), who plays Christine's protective boyfriend Stephen and Rose Ayling- Ellis ('Summer of Rockets') appears as Christine's daughter Miri.

Luke Snellin ('One Day') directs the four-part series for Warp Films, which has already started shooting in Sheffield.

The cast is rounded out by Stephen Collins ("Dune: Part One") as Sean, Ace Mahbaz ("Small World") as Ray Mokhtar, Sophie Stone ("The Chelsea Detective") as Naomi Brennan, Olive Gray ("Halo") as Anna Shenford, Joe Sims ("Broadchurch") as Joe Summers, Julian Peedle-Calloo ("Louder Than Words") as Gardner, Cherie Gordon ("Boat Story") as Tasha, Rinkoo Barpaga ("You Don't Know Me") as Vinay, James Joseph Boyle as Matthew, Duffy ("Small World") as David, Joanne Harrison as Brennan's mum and David Hirshman ("Signs of an Affair") as Brennan's dad.

The majority of Reunion's cast and crew are deaf and/or familiar with British Sign Language, including Gurney.

"William's scripts are electrifying and it's a privilege to bring Brennan to life in this gripping tale of revenge, redemption and reconciliation," said Gurney.

Duff added, "I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of this very exciting production. It is rare to witness a narrative where the audience is taken on a journey with a very different set of senses. It's about our need to acknowledge each other's truths- both inside our own families and beyond. The team is so extraordinary. I feel very honoured to be rubbing shoulders with them".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor