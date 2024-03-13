'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan': Akshay -Tiger dance with Manushi-Alaya F in new track 'Wallah Habibi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 : After 'Mast Malang Jhoom', makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' have unveiled the new track titled 'Wallah Habibi'.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company treated fans with a new song video and captioned it, "Yallah Habibi, it's time for Wallah Habibi! #WallahHabibi song out now."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4ccLm4pgAA/

The song introduces two female protagonists from the movie Manushi Chillar and Alaya F showing their moves alongside Akshay and Tiger.

The song has been composed by Vishal Mishra, vocals by Vishal Dadlani, Vishal Mishra, Dipakshi Kalita and lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil. The dance was choreographed by Bosco -Ceaser.

Shot in the striking Wadi Rum desert in Jordan the song is a visual treat for the fans.

The track has been shot in extreme weather conditions with intense windy in Wadi Rum.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.

The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha in significant role.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official teaser which received a good response from the fans.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

