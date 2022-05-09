Badshah's new addition: A luxury car worth Rs 1.23 crore

Mumbai, May 9 Popular rapper Badshah has added a new luxury car into his enviable collection. The 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' hitmaker has bought an Audi Q8 worth a whopping Rs 1.23 crore.

Badshah posted the picture on Instagram. In the image, he is seen posing with his new car dressed in a jacket and black pants as he stood next to the new purchase with one of his hands on it.

He wrote: "Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I'm excited to start my journey with the #AudiQ8. Thank you for welcoming me to the #AudiExperience @audiin@dhillon_balbir #FutureIsAnAttitude."

On the work front, Badshah has composed and penned Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' song 'She's on Fire'.

He sang the track with Nikita Gandhi. Helmed by Razneesh Ghai, 'Dhaakad' also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

It will release on May 20.

