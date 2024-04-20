BAFTA sets date for 2025 film awards

London [UK], April 20 : The British Film and Television Association has locked in its dates for next year's film awards ceremony. It will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The date means the BAFTA will come exactly two weeks before the 2025 Oscars, set for March 2.

Once again, the British awards will be held in the midst of the Berlin Film Festival, which runs from February 13 to February 23, meaning that many British executives will be booking flights back from the German city on the first festival weekend.

BAFTA has yet to finalise the location of the 2025 awards ceremony. This year's event took place three weeks before the Oscars at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

By retaining its pre-Oscar date, the BAFTAs want to maintain their status as the most prominent international celebration and a reliable predictor of Academy Award winners.

The 77th BAFTA Awards accurately predicted the Oppenheimer Oscar sweep, as well as snubs for Martin Scorsese's The Killers of the Flower Moon and Greta Gerwig's Barbie. Killers was left out of the winners' circle at both the BAFTAs and the Oscars, while Barbie only won one Oscar, for best original song, for "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

Some 7,800 professional members of the British Film and Television Association vote on the BAFTAs over three rounds, first nominating films for the longlist, then for nominations and finally the winners. BAFTA will be announcing its full timeline and eligibility details for the 78th BAFTA Awards in the coming weeks, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

