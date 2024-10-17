'Bagheera': Look at Srii Murali's first song 'Rudhira Dhaara'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Makers of the upcoming action drama film 'Bagheera' have unveiled first song 'Rudhira Dhaara'.

Taking to Instagram, film production house Homable Films treated fans with the first song.

The music is composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, while Aniruddha Sastry, who also penned the lyrics, lends his voice to the song. The track showcases enthralling glimpses of action, thrill, and a grand visual canvas.

On the birthday of South star Srii Murali last year, Hombale Films unveiled the one-minute, 26-second-long teaser of 'Bagheera'.

It does, indeed, provide insight into the action-packed drama, and how, when injustice prevails in society, people look for someone who will fight for their rights and the truth. The teaser depicts Srii Murali as a cop and vigilante, enforcing justice against wrongdoers in a gritty and stylish action-packed film.

The film teaser has a statement that reads, "When Society becomes Jungle only one Predator Roars for Justice". This is followed by a child shouting out Bagheera, while Srii Murali is seen with his face half-covered.

Starring Srii Murali, Rukmini Vasanth, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar and Prakash Raj, 'Bagheera' is an upcoming Kannada movie from the makers of 'KGF 1', 'Kantara' and 'Salaar'. Directed by Dr Suri. The film is written by 'KGF Chapters 1 and 2' and soon to be released 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' director Prashanth Neel and it will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur.

With its intriguing plot and high-stakes drama, Bagheera is set to be a must-see event this year. The film will be released on October 31.

