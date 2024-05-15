'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Star Harshaali Malhotra Shutdown Trolls with Sharing Class 10th CBSE Board Result (Watch Video)

Harshaali Malhotra who played Munni in Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) appeared for boards this year. She is quite active on social media and recently shared her 10th board results through a reel which is going viral.

By sharing a video, she disclosed scoring 83% in her 10th Boards. Initially, the video showcased trolls criticizing her for being active on social media. Viewers suggested she should stop posting reels and focus on studying diligently. She captioned those who said that I should study here is my board results.

While sharing this video, Harshali captioned, "From mastering my Mudras to excelling in my academics, I maintained the ideal equilibrium between my Kathak classes, shoots, and studies. And the outcome? An impressive 83% score! Who says you can't excel in both the reel and real world? A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me and continues to offer their unwavering support."

Harshali's Munni Character received lot of love from audience. She is trained Katha dancer and shows of her skills on her official instagram account.