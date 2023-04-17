'Balle Balle' 2.0 was Salman's idea, says Sukhbir; actor even penned lyrics

Mumbai, April 17 Punjabi music star Sukhbir Singh, who is known as the 'Prince of Bhangra', has recreated a new version of his popular track 'Balle Balle' for the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

The singer shared that the idea to redo the song came from the Bollywood superstar himself.

Sukhbir had sent Salman two options and he loved them both. The first one was 'Billi Billi Akh', which was released recently, and the second song was a remake of Sukhbir's song 'Dil Kare'. But Salman insisted on getting 'Balle Balle' for his film.

The singer shared with , "Salman wanted me to make a new song altogether but by using both the songs ('Dil Kare' and 'Balle Balle') and that's how the new remake of 'Balle Balle' was created."

The song has been crooned and composed by Sukhbir with its lyrics penned by Kumaar. Interestingly, Salman, who is the son of the veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, has written the additional lyrics for the song along with Sukhbir. The song features a blend of thumping Punjabi beats and energetic catchy lyrics.

Talking about his experience of composing the song with Salman, the singer told , "I sang this song originally in Punjabi, but the remake version has given me equal joy. It was very important for me to incorporate Punjabi beats in the most authentic form to match the lyrics and the vibe of the song. At the same time, I was amazed to see how Salman was hands-on at every stage of the film when he started writing the two new verses for the remake song".

He added, "It was a surprise for me and I loved it... So I decided to keep them in the additional changes of the song. It's an experience of a lifetime and an unforgettable memory to do teamwork with Salman on this film. I thoroughly enjoyed every part of the work."

