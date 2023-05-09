'Bandra Girls' Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora share happy carfies, take a look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora, on Tuesday, shared glimpses from their "Bandra" diaries.

Earlier in the day, Kareena posted on her Instagram story about shooting in Bandra.

"My face when I shoot in Bandra. #TheCrew," she wrote, adding a selfie of herself from her car.

The smirk on Kareena's face is clearly visible.

A few hours later, Kareena's close friend Malaika dropped her "carfie" from Bandra.

"My happy face too when shooting in Bandra bebo," Malaika wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is currently shooting for 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.Apart from 'The Crew', Kareena will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

