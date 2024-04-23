Banita Sandhu celebrates 'Mother Teresa & Me' reaching new heights

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Banita Sandhu, the lead actor in "Mother Teresa & Me," is thrilled about the movie's growing popularity worldwide.

The actress recently shared her excitement on her social media, expressing gratitude for the film's success.

Taking to her Instagram Banita shared a couple of pictures with a caption that read, "We are in Spain! Mother Teresa's miracle was a labor of love for us, and I am so grateful it is showing all over the world."

The film, which follows Kavita's journey under Mother Teresa's care, has touched hearts globally. Banita thanked her fans for their support, celebrating the film's screening in 130 theaters in recent weeks.

"Mother Teresa & Me" not only showcases the life of Saint Teresa but also explores resilience, empathy, and the power of human connection. Banita's portrayal of Kavita has received acclaim for its emotional depth, making the movie a compelling narrative of female empowerment and faith.

Banita Sandhu (English Literature with Film Studies, 2018) is a British actress, who landed her first big role while studying at King's. Before graduating in the summer of 2018, the actress made her feature film debut in October, a critically acclaimed Indian coming-of-age drama.

