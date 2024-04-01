Barbara Rush, Golden Globe-winning star, dies at 97

Los Angeles [US], April 1 : Veteran actress Barbara Rush has passed away. She was 97.

Rush's daughter and Fox News Channel senior correspondent Claudia Cowan confirmed her beloved mother's death to Fox News Digital.

"My wonderful mother passed away peacefully ...," Cowan shared recently.

"It's fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family," she added.

Barbara Rush won a Golden Globe for most promising newcomer in 'It Came From Outer Space' and went on to appear in 'Peyton Place' and many other movies and TV shows.

Rush gained further prominence after starring in the critically-acclaimed 1956 drama "Bigger Than Life" opposite James Mason. In 1956, Rush played socialite Margaret Freemantle, the love interest of American soldier Michael Whiteacre (Dean Martin) in the World War II drama "The Young Lions," which also starred Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift.

The actress, who became known for playing high-society women, portrayed heiress Joan Dickenson opposite Paul Newman in the 1959 legal drama "The Young Philadelphians." She and Newman starred together again in the 1967 Western movie "Hombre."

Rush played the mob boss's vengeful daughter Marian in the 1964 musical "Robin and the 7 Hoods," which also starred Martin, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr. and Bing Crosby.

She also made appearances on the television shows "The Fugitive," "Outer Limits," "The New Dick Van Dyke Show," "The Bionic Woman," "Fantasy Island," "The Love Boat," "Flamingo Road," "Knight Rider," "Night Gallery," "Magnum, P.I.," "Murder, She Wrote" and "Hearts Are Wild."

Rush's last regular television role was playing Granma Ruth Camden in the hit teen series "7th Heaven" in 2007. Her final film performance was in the 2017 short 'Bleeding Hearts: The Arteries of Glenda Bryant'.

