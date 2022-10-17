Baseless Lies! Akshay Kumar slams fake reports of owning a private jet

recently called out a media report claiming that he owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore. On Sunday, the actor posted a tweet on his handle along with a screenshot of the report and a nursery rhyme. He wrote, "Liar, Liar...pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I'm just not in a mood to let them get away with it. Write baseless lies about me, and I'll call it out.

Along with this statement Akshay Kumar also shared a poem he had read in his childhood. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his upcoming release, Ram Setu The movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, and Satyadev. The movie will hit theaters on October 25, around Diwali. His previous releases of 2022 include Samrat Prithviraj, Bachchhan Paandey, Cuttputlli, and Raksha Bandhan all bombed at the box-office.