'Bastar: The Naxal Story': 'Vadne Veeram' song teaser out, full track to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 : Makers of the upcoming film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' starring Adah Sharma are all set to unveil the first track of the film.

Titled 'Vande Veeram' the song will be out on March 11.

Taking to Instagram, Sunshine Pictures shared a short teaser of the song which they captioned, "Discover the soul-stirring tale of Bastar through 'Vande Veeram', a melody that speaks volumes of its people's strength and struggles. Song out tomorrow and Bastar: The Naxal Story arriving in theatres on 15th March, 2024."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C4Unsi2Rsz5/

As per the film's PR release, the makers will be unveiling the song in the presence of the police officers and also the families of Jawans, where they will also honour the real life heroes, the cops and Jawans who protects the nation.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie.

In the trailer, Adah can be seen as IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, who is determined to make India naxal-free. There are scenes of Naxalites attacking CRPF jawans, children being burnt, and political figures being assassinated, as well as the hanging of innocent people.

Shah and Sudipto's first collaboration 'The Kerala Story' emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office in 2023 so far. It depicts how many young women were allegedly brainwashed into joining the Islamic State (IS) and headed off to countries like Syria and Afghanistan.

