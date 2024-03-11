'Bastar: The Naxal Story': 'Vande Veeram' song released

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 : Makers of the upcoming drama film 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' starring Adah Sharma, on Monday, treated fans with the first song 'Vande Veeram'.

Sunshine Pictures took to its official X account to share the song. The tweet read, "Unite with the voices of the unheard, feel the struggles of Bastar in 'Vande Veeram'. A melody that unveils the truth. Song out now!Link - https://youtu.be/EuTdiqLK0HQBastar: The Naxal Story hitting theatres on 15th March, 2024 #VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah

Sung by Javed Ali, the song evokes a sense of patriotism and provides a sneak peek into the storyline of the film.

The makers launched the song in an event that was made special by the presence of police officers and also the families of armymen. Following the song launch, the makers also paid tribute to the real-life heroes - the cops and Jawans safeguarding the nation.

The makers of the film had earlier shared the trailer of the movie.

In the trailer, Adah can be seen as IPS Officer Neerja Madhvan, who is determined to make India naxal-free. There are scenes of Naxalites attacking CRPF jawans, children being burnt, and political figures being assassinated, as well as the hanging of innocent people.

The film will be out in theatres on March 15.

