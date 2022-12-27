Before release, OTT rights Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's Pathaan sold for Rs 100 crore?

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the OTT rights to Pathaan. Pathaan, starring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Shah Rukh Khan, may debut on the OTT platform in late March or early April, according to reports. There is currently no official information available regarding the movie's OTT release though. However, if rumours are to be believed, worldwide OTT Amazon Prime Video reserved its digital streaming rights on Saturday for Rs 100 crore.

The movie will debut on January 25.Meanwhile, while announcing the #AskSRK session on Twitter, the superstar wrote, "Merry Christmas to all. Spent the day designing and enjoying Christmas goodies with lil one. He has given me a little break now so maybe a quick #AskSRK then back to merriment..