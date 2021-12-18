'behen Tun Tun ka zamana gaya' Amrita Rao advice her daughter Sara Ali Khan to loss her weight

Sara Ali Khan is all busy with promotions for her upcoming film Atrangi Re, everyday the actress is coming up with something, and also sharing her life experiences. By ongoing promotions Sara one more time reveal her life experience, where her mother Amrita Rao told her to loss weight.



The actress during her recent interview, recall how her mother Amrita Rao told her to loss weight without even body shaming her, the actress quoted "Jab main bahut healthy thi, unhone mujhe kaha ke 'behen Tun Tun ka zamana gaya. Toh agar aapko actor banna hai toh you know...' With no body shame involved, she did tell me that I have to be healthier in the other way, the real way. I have to slim down for my own sake also. It was not just the vanity thing, it was also the health thing. That was the time she showed me the mirror,".



The actress further also reveled how her mother showed her a mirror, when her film Love Aaj Kal didn't did well on the box office, she said "I think that even when Love Aaj Kal didn't work, she showed me the mirror and said, 'Look, I am your mother, your team is your team but you make films for the audiences. Agar janta ko aapka kaam acha nahi lag raha toh aap galat jaa rahi hai.That was another time she showed me the mirror,"



Meanwhile on the work front Sara is all set for her upcoming film Atrangi Re. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles.



