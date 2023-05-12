Ben Affleck kisses Jennifer Lopez at 'The Mother' premiere, see pic

Los Angeles [US], May 12 : The LA premiere of Jennifer Lopez-starrer 'The Mother' turned romantic as she shared a sweet kiss with her husband and actor Ben Affleck on the red carpet.

On Wednesday, the couple hit the special screening and they were all smiles. Sharing a kiss and holding each other close, the newlyweds looked in love as ever.

Dressed in a glittering long taupe coat and a matching skirt, Jennifer looked hot. On the other hand, Affleck was dapper in a suit of his own, rocking a classic black jacket and pants which he paired with a white dress shirt.

The particular lovey-dovey moment left fans in awe.

"How romantic," a social media user commented.

"They are madly in love with each other," another one wrote.

Jennifer and Affleck got married last year in July, about 20 years after they first set the world on fire as Bennifer from 2002 to 2004. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting.

Speaking of 'The Mother', it follows Jennifer as a military-trained assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she's never met from dangerous criminals out for revenge.

"I remember when I wasn't a mother, I didn't understand that at all," Jennifer, who also serves as a producer on the film, told The Hollywood Reporter about becoming a parent. "I remember apologizing to friends of mine at that time who had kids I was like, 'Why don't you do this and this?' And then once I had [kids], I was like, 'I'm so sorry; I had no idea.'

The actress continued, "This movie, in particular, I love because it really thinks about: What kind of mother are you? [In the film,] there's two different mothers, the adoptive mother and the character that I played, who's actually her biological mother. It just goes to show that there's no perfect version of a mom. You have to be the best mom you can be with who you are and what you know, and the things that you learned and experienced in your life. And that's what you kind of pass on to your kids, you protect them and love them, no matter what."

