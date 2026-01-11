Bengal CM condoles death of singer-turned-actor Prashant Tamang

Kolkata, January 11 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, condoled the death of Indian Idol 3 winner and native of Darjeeling, Prashant Tamang, who died in Delhi after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Tamang, 43, who rose to fame after winning the Indian Idol season 3 in 2007, was taken to the Dwarka hospital in New Delhi, where he was pronounced dead.

Announcing the news of his death, Chief Minister Banerjee offered her condolences.

"Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of 'Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with the Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers," Chief Minister Banerjee wrote in her official X account.

BJP's Darjeeling MP Raju Bista also condoled Tamang's death.

"The untimely demise of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer and actor, has left the Gorkha community, along with the entire world of arts and music, stunned and heartbroken," he said.

Born on December 4, 1983, in Darjeeling, Tamang first got a taste of his music skills as a Constable in Kolkata Police, where he performed as part of the orchestra.

His claim to fame came in 2007 when he won the singing reality competition -- Indian Idol.

Tamang made his acting debut with the 2010 Nepali hit film 'Gorkha Paltan' while also lending his voice as a playback singer.

He also acted in films like 'Angalo Yo Maya Ko' (2011), 'Kina Maya Ma' (2011), 'Nishani' (2014), 'Pardesi' (2015), and 'Ye Maya Hanaima' (2016).

He also made a guest appearance on the television show 'Amber Dhara'.

Tamang was most recently seen in a key role in 'Paatal Lok Season 2'.

He is expected to be seen in Salman Khan's upcoming war-drama 'Battle of Galwan'.

Tamang is survived by his wife, Martha Tamang, and their daughter Ariah Tamang.

