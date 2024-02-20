Beyonce reminisces about being inspired by her mother's salon

Los Angeles, Feb 20 Grammy-winner Beyonce worked in her mother Tina Knowles' hair salon during her younger years, and she shared that it's been a huge inspiration to her throughout her adult life.

Beyonce told Essence magazine: "My mom had a roster of amazing clients at her salon, and while the environment was therapeutic for them, it was also for me.”

It was the salon that made Beyonce realise her dream of being a performer.

"She found a therapist for me, during a period when I was extremely introverted and hardly spoke. It was in her salon that I realised my dreams of being a performer -- inspired by one of her clients who happened to be an opera singer,” said Beyonce, who is married to rapper Jay-Z.

The ‘Single Ladies’ hitmaker added: "I was captivated by her stories of a recent trip to Germany. In awe, I distinctly remember telling my mom that I wanted to be just like her client."

It was those experiences that helped Beyonce in character building and sense of style, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"So much of the fabric of who I am came from her salon. It is something that just connects to all of my senses, and it’s a beautiful place to grow up,” said the 42-year-old singer.

Beyonce concluded by saying: "That’s my foundation -- and I think as an artist, so much of my bold experimentation with hair comes from being inspired by art and sculptures; getting creative with braids; figuring out new techniques; and exploring ways to maintain hair growth with protective styles and wigs, while still feeling fabulous. It all stems from my experiences growing up in my mother’s salon."

