Beyonce shares glimpses of hair care routine with fans

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : American singer-songwriter Beyonce has shared special hair care tips with her fans to have naturally long hair. She posted a video with detailed steps that keep her long, natural hair in tip-top shape, reported People.

In the video, she was seen getting her hair washed and her eyebrows tinted. Later, her locks are blow-dried and straightened before being put in curlers.

The result is a voluminous half-up style with bouncy curls. Beyonce finishes the look by applying oil to her hair and getting her curls touched up.

She wrote in the caption, "It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline... I just had to join in with something I had in the archives.. Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years..."

"It's the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong.... All quality, with NO shortcuts."

The Renaissance singer previously also shared some of her beauty secrets in February 2024.

Beyonce came under fire when her hair care brand was first announced in 2023. Per Glamour, critics claimed the singer didn't have enough expertise on natural hair because she often wears wigs. Others rebutted that Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, is a licensed cosmetologist who used to manage a hair salon and surely passed her hair care knowledge onto her daughter, reported People.

