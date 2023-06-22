BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor recreate their childhood picture

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 : Actor Ananya Panday on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with her girl gang Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a collage picture on her stories that she captioned, "Sisters 4ever."

The first picture features the trio from their childhood days, holding a gun in their hands.

The second picture featured the trio from their teenage.

Shanaya also shared the picture on her stories and captioned it with a red heart emoticon.

Talking about the work front, Ananya will be next seen in director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller film.

Ecstatic about the project, Ananya said, "When Vikramaditya Motwane approached me with this story, I just knew I had to be part of it. As a filmmaker, he has been on my wish list for as long as I can remember and I feel fortunate to be working with him this early in my career."

She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' opposite actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

In 'Dream Girl 2' she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time. She will also be making her web series debut with Amazon Prime Video's 'Call me bae'.

Suhana, on the other hand will be making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

'The Archies' marks not only the acting debut of Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana but also Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Yuvraj Menda is also a part of the project.

Shanaya, on the other hand, is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak', in which she will be seen essaying the role of Nimrit.

The film also stars Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. In March 2022, she announced the news on her Instagram handle and unveiled her first look from the film.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

