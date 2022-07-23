Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passes away

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan died. He played the role of Malkhan on the show and was most famously know for his comedy. However, the reason of his death is still unknown.

His co-actor Charrul Malik also expressed her emotions over the death of actor she said, "I can't believe it still. I got to know about it in the morning. I just met him yesterday and he was all fine. We made a few reel videos together. I know him since eight years and he was closest to me on the sets. We used to eat our food together." She adds, "Apart from being a talented actor, he was an amazing human being too. He used to guide me through my scenes. We have lost an amazing human and an actor."

The producers of the show, Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli wrote, "We are deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace."