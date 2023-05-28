'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti shares his dream to work with Kiara

New Delhi, May 28 'Bhagya Lakshmi' star Rohit Suchanti may have quite a formidable following, but he himself is a big fan of Kiara Advani, who he hopes to romance on the big screen one day.

Having worked in the television industry for many years, Rohit has shared screen space with a lot of actresses, but he now aspires for no one less than Kiara. Moved by her acting skills and performances in recent projects, and the way she carries herself, Rohit has been overcome by the desire to be in the same frame as the Bollywood diva.

Talking about Kiara, Rohit said: "I think I have never seen an actress become this versatile in such a short time. Be it any character, Kiara has nailed it and won everyone's heart with her performance. She always brings out the best in her roles and that is something that has always fascinated me."

On Kiara's success story, Rohit added: "In such a short span of time, she has become the first choice of most of the directors in the industry. If I get the chance, it would be my great honour to share screen space with Kiara some day. I think we will look good on screen together."

Rohit's dream of working with Kiara might come true some day, but his small-screen character Rishi's love might go away from him as Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) and Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) will be soon getting married. Will that be the end of RishMi, or will Rishi win over his love?

