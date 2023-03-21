Bhansali's Baiju Bawra with Ranveer Singh shelved after debacle of Cirkus?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of B-town's biggest and influential filmmakers who have created a huge legacy with his repitoire of films. Bhansali was admired for his recent film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ everywhere and it was reported that he is planning to direct the remake of the 1952 film ‘Baiju Bawra’. The director, according to latest rumours has now dropped the idea of going ahead with the remake of Meena Kumari’s classic ‘Baiju Bawra’ in which Ranveer Singh was all set to play the role.

Rumours mills suggest that SLB is planning to work with Shah Rukh Khan on a new project or he will make ‘Inshallah’ with Salman Khan. As Ranveer Singh’s latest film proved to be a disaster at the box office, SLB might be thinking of bringing the actor on board for his next project. Now, speculations are rife that either Salman or SRK will be seen in the renowned director’s next venture. It is being said that the remake of 'Baiju Bawra' needed a lot of finance which was not viable for any producer or studio to back it at this point of time when Bollywood is in a state of transition and crisis both. Bhansali had worked a lot on this project and it was not an easy decision to take. Meanwhile, Bhansali recently revealed the teaser of his maiden web series Heeramandi. Heeramandi will be released on Netflix. It stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and others. The poster and a teaser video of the project was launched recently in Mumbai at an event. Heeramandi will give the viewers a glimpse into the lives of courtesans of Lahore's red light district.