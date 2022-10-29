Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal dancers in Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi surprised everyone with his dancing skills during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.

On Saturday, Rahul took to Twitter and shared a video in which he is seen dancing with members of tribal communities in Telangana.

Rahul wore tribal headgear as he participated in "Kommu Koya" ancient art form dance with the tribals in Telangana's Bhadrachalam.

"Our tribals are the repositories of our timeless cultures & diversity. Enjoyed matching steps with the Kommu Koya tribal dancers. Their art expresses their values, which we must learn from and preserve," he captioned the clip.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The yatra has already covered parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, after having been flagged off in Tamil Nadu. The next leg of the yatra will take place in Maharashtra.

( With inputs from ANI )

