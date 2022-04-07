Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa pose with newborn outside hospital in first family pic

New parents Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa welcomed their baby boy on Sunday. A paparazzo account shared a video of the couple coming out of the hospital on Thursday. In the video, Haarsh is seen holding the baby as they exited the hospital. Earlier, in a interview to Pinkvilla, Bharti and Haarsh had shared about embracing parenthood and baby names.

“For around two and a half months, I didn’t realise that I was pregnant. Main kha pee rahi hun, shooting kar rahi hun, bhaag daud rahi hun, naach rahi hun Dance Deewane mein. Then I thought I might as well check now. So I checked and then kept the pregnancy test kit aside. Later when I saw there were two lines, I immediately informed Haarsh. So that also was a surprise for us. We haven’t thought of names yet. Will it be a boy or a girl? We don’t know what name we will finally decide," Bharti had told Pinkvilla.

On the work front, Bharti Singh worked during her pregnancy. After hosting Dance Deewane 3, the comedienne was hosting Hunarbaaz with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Karan Johar and Parineeti Chopra. Apart from that, Bharti recently launched the third season of her and Haarsh's show, Khatra Khatra Khatra.



