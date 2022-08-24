Bharti Singh to host siniging reality show 'Li'l Champs' for kids

Mumbai, Aug 24 Comedian and television personality Bharti Singh has been roped in to host the new season of singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs'. This will be the first time she will be seen hosting a kids' reality show.

"This is the first time I am going to host a reality show featuring kids. Being a new mother myself, it really makes it even more special to see young talents from across India shine on the grand stage. I am really looking forward to the new season," Bharti said.

Sharing her experience of joining the show, the ace comedian said: "I have been part of a couple of awards shows on the channel and I have made a few appearances on some popular shows too. However, 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' will be the first show that I will host full-time for Zee TV."

Bharti has hosted numerous shows, including 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan', 'The Khatra Khatra Show' and 'Dance Deewane 3', and now she is all excited about her new project.

"I am really excited and glad as 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is the longest-running reality show franchise, making it an honour for all of us to be associated with it," she said.

The auditions have already started for the show with Shankar Mahadevan and Anu Malik in the panel of judges.

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' will air soon on Zee TV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor