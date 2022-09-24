Bharti Singh transforms into Anupamaa, calls it a 'shock'

Mumbai, Sep 24 Comedienne Bharti Singh will be seen donning the look of the popular daily soap character Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly on the stage of 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

She said that the transformation was not easy for her. While talking about her performance with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who will get into the look of 'Anupamaa' male lead character Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey, she said: "This was a complete shock for me too. To actually perform as Anupama, I had to match Rupali Ganguly and her spirit while portraying the character."

She added that it was challenging to portray Anupamaa on stage as perfectly as Rupali did it on-screen: "I didn't think that I would be able to match her at all, because she's such a good artist, such an excellent actress. I took it as a funny gag, and I enjoyed it a lot."

On her performance with Haarsh, she commented: "Haarsh became Vanraj and that was hilarious too."

Bharti further mentioned about how Rupali reacted to her portrayal of Anupamaa on stage.

"When Rupali Ganguly stood up and came to me, she hugged me and told me that it was a big deal as I am going to perform as Anupamaa. This made me realise how much she respects me and it was absolutely amazing to hear her say it. 'Anupamaa' has been on top as always, and I wish it remains at the top for a long long time. And lots of love to Rupali Ganguly Ji, as she's a really good artist," she concluded.

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' airs on Star Plus.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor