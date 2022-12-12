Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari becomes dad for third time at 51

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Monday his wife, Surabhi Tiwari, and he had become parents to a baby girl. This is the couple's second (and Tiwari's third) child. The Bhojpuri actor-politician has a daughter from his marriage to his first wife, Rani Tiwari.

"It is with great pleasure that I inform that Saraswati has arrived in my house after Lakshmi.. Today a lovely daughter was born in the house... May all of you bless her...," he tweeted. Last month Tiwari shared a video clip on Instagram from the baby shower.Tiwari - who spent years as a popular singer and actor in Bhojpuri movies - contested his first election in 2009 on a Samajwadi Party ticket and lost. He switched to the BJP in 2014 and won the northeast Delhi Lok Sabha seat - which he defended successfully in the 2019 polls.