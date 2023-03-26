Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey found hanging at Varanasi hotel, suicide suspected

In a shocking development, popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She was reportedly in Varanasi for the shoot of an upcoming project. Post-filming, the actress headed to the Sarnath Hotel there. She was found dead in her hotel room. Police have started an investigation into the case.

Just hours before Akanksha was found dead in the hotel, she had shared a video of herself where she can be seen flaunting her belly dancing skills on the Bhojpuri song Hilore Mare.The Bhojpuri actress made her debut in the industry with Meri Jung Mera Faisla. She was also seen in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer and Fighter King, among others. Akanksha managed to carve a niche in the industry with her acting skills at a young age. Akanksha's family wanted her to become an IPS officer but she chose to become an actor. She completed her schooling from Mumbai only.