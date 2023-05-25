Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari found dead in hotel room under mysterious circumstances

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead inside a hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. As per Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sonbhadra, Subhash, who hails from Maharashtra, was staying with his team in Hotel Tirupati in Sonbhadra for a film shoot. However, on Wednesday, he breathed his last. "There is no visible wound on his body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report," Yashveer Singh added. No other details have been shared by the police so far but visuals of the filmmaker’s body being taken for autopsy were shared widely on social media. The cause of the death has not yet been revealed.

The news of Subhash Chandra's demise comes hours after actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra. Nitesh, a popular actor in TV and films, had appeared in several popular titles such as Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om, and Khosla Ka Ghosla in a three-decade-long career. The incident comes at a time when the film fraternity is already reeling from the loss of several well-known faces. In another shocking incident, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame Vaibhavi Upadhayay died on Tuesday morning at the age of 32. She was killed in a car accident in Himachal Pradesh. The TV actress’ last rites were performed in Mumbai a day later. Vaibhavi Upadhayay was also known for her notable roles in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka and the movie Chhapaak.TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput’s body was discovered in the bathroom of his Mumbai house under mysterious circumstances. While the actual cause of death is yet to be ascertained, several media reports hinted at an alleged drug overdose by the actor. Aditya’s mother, however, lashed out at media outlets for publishing “unverified claims" and maligning her son’s image. Mumbai Police suspects that a “serious internal head injury" may have been the cause of the actor’s death.



