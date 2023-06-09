Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari arrested for raping 13-year-old girl

A Bhojpuri singer was arrested by Gurugram Police for allegedly raping a minor girl and sharing objectionable photos of the victim online. The accused has been identified as Abhishek alias "Babul Bihari". The accused is a native of Bihar, said police. The Bhojpuri singer's Youtube channel has some 27,000 plus subscribers. On his Youtube channel, he posts videos about Bhojpuri singers and about the trending event in Bhojpuri music industry.

The accused is said to have befriended the victim in his locality and knew her for last two years. According to media reports, the accused took the 13-year-old victim to a hotel room and allegedly raped her. He also took photos of the minor girl. The minor did not tell anyone about the incident. However, when the victim's family members asked her about her photos online, which were uploaded by the accused, she narrated the trauma she went through. A case has been filed against the accused singer. He was arrested and presented in court on Thursday and has been sent to judicial custody.