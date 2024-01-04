Bholaa Actress Amala Paul Announces Pregnancy; Shares Maternity Photoshoot with Partner Jagat Desai

Actor Amala Paul and Jagat Desai, who tied the knot in a Christian ceremony on November 5 in Kochi, Kerala, shared delightful news on January 3 with a special maternity photoshoot by the beach. The couple joyfully announced Amala's pregnancy, capturing the beautiful moments of their impending parenthood.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, the couple expressed their happiness, stating, "Now I know that 1+1 is 3 with you!" The shared pictures showcased the couple's blissful moments, including an intimate capture where Amala cradled her baby bump while Jagat supported her from behind. Another enchanting photo displayed their feet together against the backdrop of the serene beach.

Amala, dressed in a stylish red crop top and matching skirt, radiated maternal glow in the announcement pictures. The couple's journey began with a lavender-themed wedding in Kochi, Kerala. Amala adorned a pastel lilac lehenga for the special occasion. The wedding, celebrated with a series of pictures and videos on Instagram, marked the union of "two souls, one destiny."

In a joint statement, the couple previously shared, "Celebrating the love and grace that brought us together… Married to my divine masculine… Seeking your love and blessings." Amala Paul, known for her Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn's "Bholaa" (2023), continues to captivate fans with her personal and professional milestones. As they embark on this new chapter, Amala and Jagat's announcement radiates warmth and joy.