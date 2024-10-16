'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3': Kartik Aaryan wows fans with moonwalk in Diljit Dosanjh-Pitbull's track

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : Finally, the wait is over as the title track of Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' in the voice of three different music starsNeeraj Sridhar, Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull was unveiled on Wednesday.

Kartik sets the screens on fire with his sleek, smooth, infectious 'Spooky Slide' dance moves.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with a title track video.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBLbCXrPlTH/

In what made the track a captivating sensation, Pitbull blends his rap with the iconic 'Hare RamHare Krishna' chant, while Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh brings his unique flair and Neeraj Shridhar holds down the Hindi vocals. There are modern beats produced by Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi.

Talking about the collaboration of the dynamic dynamic trio: Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "We're beyond excited to present this special musical collaboration for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bringing together Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar is something that's never been done before in Indian cinema. With Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi crafting the beats, we're pushing the boundaries of what Bollywood music can achieve. And to top it off, the track features everyones favrouite Kartik Aaryan at his charming best, showcasing slick gliding dance moves that are sure to get everyone on their feet. This collaboration is a milestone moment, and we can't wait for the fans worldwide to experience it."

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.

The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres.

As anticipation builds for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the beloved characters of Manjulika and Rooh Baba back on screen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor