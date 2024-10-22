Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik-Triptii's romantic number 'Jaana Samjho Na' will leave you in awe

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Makers of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' starring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri unveiled the second song 'Jaana Samjho Na' on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with song video and captioned it, "Obsessed with #JaanaSamjhoNa. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in cinemas 1st November."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DBa3shMv3x5/

The song is the remake of a popular track, originally sung by Aditya Rikhari. The reprised version is sung by Aditya and Tulsi Kumar.

The second song track from the film is composed by Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari, with lyrics penned by Aditya Rikhari.

Recently, title track of Kartik Aaryan starrer in the voice of three different music starsNeeraj Sridhar, Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull created a buzz.

Kartik sets the screens on fire with his sleek, smooth, infectious 'Spooky Slide' dance moves.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik treated fans with a title track video.

In what made the track a captivating sensation, Pitbull blends his rap with the iconic 'Hare RamHare Krishna' chant, while Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh brings his unique flair and Neeraj Shridhar holds down the Hindi vocals. There are modern beats produced by Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors, combining horror and comedy.

The film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.

With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres.

As anticipation builds for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the beloved characters of Manjulika and Rooh Baba back on screen.

