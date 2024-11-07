Bhumi Pednekar shares glimpses from ‘last few nights’ in Goa

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actress Bhumi Pednekar recently took to social media to share beautiful glimpses from her enchanting "last few nights" in Goa.

On Thursday, the ‘Bala’ actress posted a series of candid photos on her Instagram, captioning them, "Last few nights." In the images, she is seen sitting and posing naturally for the camera. The photos capture Bhumi enjoying Goa's stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and peaceful sunsets. She shared a mix of candid shots and scenic snapshots, offering fans a sneak peek into her adventures.

In one of the videos, Pednekar is seen enjoying scuba diving.

Bhumi is joined on her trip by Rhea Kapoor and her husband, Karan Boolani.

Earlier, she posted photos of herself relaxing by the pool in stylish bikinis, indulging in delicious food, and soaking up the sun on the beach.

Meanwhile, Rhea shared her own Goa experiences with the caption, "Slow living in South Goa." One photo captures Bhumi and Rhea unwinding on the expansive grounds of their resort. Bhumi is seen in a sleek all-black ensemble, while Rhea lounges in a white-and-grey outfit.

On the professional front, the 35-year-old actress first garnered attention with her debut role opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the romantic comedy “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, where she portrayed a plus-sized bride.

Since then, she has become known for her diverse and impactful roles in films such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”, “Bala”, “Pati Patni Aur Who”, “Saand Ki Aankh”, and “Badhaai Do”.

Bhumi's most recent project was the crime thriller “Bhakshak”, where she plays a determined journalist on a mission to uncover the truth.

The actress will next be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s upcoming film “Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. Pednekar also has Netflix’s upcoming romance series “The Royals”, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman, in the pipeline.

