Bhumi Pednekar shares her "environmental" mission in life, check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 : Actor Bhumi Pednekar is an environmentalist. Over the years, she has been seen raising awareness towards protecting nature.

"I will not be a silent spectator to the impacts of climate change knowing fully well that I can contribute and do my bit to protect the planet. I'm a restless advocate for the environment and I feel a deep sense of responsibility towards my planet," she shared.

Bhumi wants to live a life of impact whether it is through her choices of films and roles or it is through her work towards protecting the environment.

"I will never compromise on the kind of roles and films that I choose. Similarly, I will never compromise on raising awareness about climate change in India. I'm not okay living in a state of climate emergency and I want to leave behind a healthier planet for our future generations. I feel as an actor I need to be known for the work that I do on screen and I also feel that off camera, I need to be vocal about the need to save our earth and mobilise others to do so. I want to fight for our existence and get as many people to do so too. That's my identity actually. That's my mission in life," she added.

Bhumi recently planted 3000 saplings across Maharashtra to mark World Environment Day.

