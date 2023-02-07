Bhumi Pednekar vists Mahakali temple with family

Bhumi Pednekar took time off to visit the holy Mahakal temple in Ujjain with her sister Samiksha. She sought blessings and offered prayers for a fruitful year ahead. This will be a busy year for Bhumi, who has five releases apart from Bheed lined up for 2023. There is buzz around her roles in Afwaa, The Ladykiller, Bhakshak, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi.Bhumi had earlier said that “with six films releasing this year, I'm putting it out in the universe that 2023 will be my year in cinema as an actor. Given the diversity of these films and the powerful women that I will essay in the film, I don't think I could push myself any further to showcase the variety of roles that I can play as an artiste."

Bhumi will kickstart 2023 with the release of Sudhir Mishra's Afwaah, which will also fear Nawazudding Siddiqui. Talking about the project, Mishra said, “Afwaah is a thriller which speaks of a very important message in the current times. I am glad that the release date is finally out and I am really looking forward to its release. The super-talented combo of Bhumi and Nawaz have given their best to this unconventional story and I am sure the audience is going to love watching them on the big screen.” The film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, and Rockey Raina in key roles. Pednekar was last seen in comedy drama Govinda Naam Mera that had streamed on Disney+ Hotstar while Raksha Bandhan and Badhaai Do, had released in cinemas last year.