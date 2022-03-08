Bhumika Gurung ties the knot with Shekhar Malhotra

TV actor Bhumika Gurung on Tuesday tied the knot with boyfriend, restaurateur Shekhar Malhotra in a Gurdwara. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends. The talented actress donned a silver and green lehenga, which she teamed up with a maang-tika and gold bangles. Bhumika and Shekhar took their relationship to the next level after dating each for over a year. The talented actress, who became a household name after playing the titular role in Nimki Mukhiya, had shared a mushy post for her beau before their wedding.

While Bhumika looked beautiful as ever in a heavily embellished lehenga, Shekhar complemented her in a sherwani. The restaurateur, who is the cousin of Mahhi Vij, looked dapper in his ethnic outfit. Mahhi took to social media to share pictures of the newly-wedded couple from their Anand Karaj ceremony.The Balika Vadhu actress welcomed her sister-in-law Bhumika to the family by penning a sweet note for her. She wrote, "And she is ours."