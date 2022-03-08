Bhumika Gurung ties the knot with Shekhar Malhotra

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: March 8, 2022 06:44 PM2022-03-08T18:44:09+5:302022-03-08T18:45:17+5:30

TV actor Bhumika Gurung on Tuesday tied the knot with boyfriend, restaurateur Shekhar Malhotra in a Gurdwara. The wedding ...

Bhumika Gurung ties the knot with Shekhar Malhotra | Bhumika Gurung ties the knot with Shekhar Malhotra

Bhumika Gurung ties the knot with Shekhar Malhotra

Next

TV actor Bhumika Gurung on Tuesday tied the knot with boyfriend, restaurateur Shekhar Malhotra in a Gurdwara. The wedding was attended by family members and close friends. The talented actress donned a silver and green lehenga, which she teamed up with a maang-tika and gold bangles. Bhumika and Shekhar took their relationship to the next level after dating each for over a year. The talented actress, who became a household name after playing the titular role in Nimki Mukhiya, had shared a mushy post for her beau before their wedding. 

While Bhumika looked beautiful as ever in a heavily embellished lehenga, Shekhar complemented her in a sherwani. The restaurateur, who is the cousin of Mahhi Vij, looked dapper in his ethnic outfit. Mahhi took to social media to share pictures of the newly-wedded couple from their Anand Karaj ceremony.The Balika Vadhu actress welcomed her sister-in-law Bhumika to the family by penning a sweet note for her. She wrote, "And she is ours."

Open in app
Tags :Bhumika GurungShekhar Malhotra