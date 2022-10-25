Big B: In 22 years of 'KBC', Samit is the first hot seat contestant from Andaman and Nicobar

Mumbai, Oct 25 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan said in the span of 22 years of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', Dr Samit Sen is the first contestant, who came from Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Big B also told the 'KBC 14' contestant that he himself once visited the place.

Big B said: "In 22 years of 'KBC', Dr Samit is the first hot seat contestant coming from Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Samit, 28, who is pursuing his master's degree in microbiology from Ram Manohar Lohia Medical College, New Delhi, shared with the host that though there are limited channels available on TV in his hometown, Port Blair, people are keen to watch 'KBC' and once he heard a rumour that Bachchan visited the place.

To this, Big B nodded his head and said: "Yes, once I came over there."

Later, he talked about Sentinel Island and also mentioned the year 1943 when freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose hoisted the first flag for India declaring the Islands, the first Indian Territory freed from British rule.

Furthermore, he shares his experience of being on the show and taking over the hot seat.

"I take my identity from the islands of Andaman and Nicobar since I was born there, and I am proud to represent the islands on national television and on a prestigious show like 'KBC'. It was an absolute dream come true to be playing, sitting opposite Mr Amitabh Bachchan, and talking to him about my hometown."

He further shared that he is going to remember his conversation with the host and megastar for his entire life.

"I will take back these cherished memories of being a part of one of Indian television's most historic shows, especially during the Diwali celebrations. Meeting Mr Bachchan was a privilege, and having people know about Andaman and Nicobar was an honour," he concluded.

'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor