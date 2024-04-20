Big B is shrouded in mystery in new 'Kalki 2898 AD' poster

Mumbai, April 20 A new poster from the upcoming sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD' was unveiled on Saturday. The poster features veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in a new avatar.

In the poster, Big B is seen fully covered in bandages with not even his face visible.

The new poster of the cinema icon has now been shared in different languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The actor is looking up to a light source in front of a pillar inside an ancient temple.

The pillar has stone carvings.

The text on the poster reads, "Samay Aa Gaya Hai", leaving the audience excited about the film.

For some, Big B's look in the film may serve as a strong reminder of another Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's appearance from his blockbuster 'Jawan' in which he played dual roles.

Big B's upcoming film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

The film, helmed by Nag Ashwin, made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. The film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, and is a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor