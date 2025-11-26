Big B recollects being petrified to cross Ganga river on horse ride

Mumbai, Nov 26 Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has narrated an interesting anecdote about his film ‘Ganga Ki Saugand’. While Big B was the quintessential angry young man of his era, he was petrified when he was asked to ride a horse over the Ganga river.

The makers of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ shared a promo on Wednesday. It shows Sudesh Lehri and Kiku Sharda gracing the show.

Sharing the anecdote from the filming of ‘Ganga Ki Saugand’, Big B said, “There was a scene, which was shot in Rishikesh. Our director said, ‘You will sit on a horse and ride over that bridge’. And, I saw Ganga river down there, and immediately started singing aarti for the river. While singing, I kicked the horse. It ran and crossed the bridge. I was saved”.

While the latest episode will feature the two comedians, the following episode will host the members of the World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket team. The episode will feature the skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Kaur Deol, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and India Women’s Team Head Coach Amol Muzumdar.

The episode is set to bring together two of the nation’s greatest passions, cricket and quizzing. Viewers can look forward to fun-hearted moments, on-field anecdotes, team camaraderie, and a spirited exchange between the players and the show host, Amitabh Bachchan. The episode will also further celebrate the pride and power of India’s Women in Blue. However, team India’s explosive opener Smriti Mandhana seems to have given a miss to the episode.

Earlier this month, team India defeated South Africa in a repeat of what the Men’s cricket team did to them in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

