Bigg Boss 12 Fame Saba Khan Ties the Knot in an Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Bigg Boss 12 fame Saba Khan, who won hearts with her graceful presence on the reality show alongside her sister Somi Khan, has stepped into a new chapter of her life. The actress tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Jodhpur.

Saba Khan got married to Waseem Nawab, a businessman from Jodhpur who hails from a Nawab family with a rich cultural heritage. The wedding was a close-knit affair, attended by family members and loved ones, including her sister Somi Khan, who herself made headlines earlier this year after marrying Adil Khan.

The actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her special day with her fans. Posting a series of pictures from the ceremony, Saba wrote, “Alhamdulillah ✨ Some blessings are embraced in quiet until the heart feels ready. Today, with gratitude and faith, I share my Nikah journey with you all. The girl you supported, cheered for, and loved in Bigg Boss has now stepped into a new chapter of life. Looking forward to your blessings and prayers as I begin this sacred journey of Nikah. Love, Saba 🤍”

The heartfelt post was met with an outpour of love, blessings, and congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers. With her wedding, Saba Khan has embraced a beautiful new journey, and fans continue to shower her with immense support and affection.