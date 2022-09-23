Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli arrives in Delhi for questioning in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case

Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli reached Delhi for questioning by Economic Offences Wing after her name cropped up in the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200-crore extortion case. According to a E Times report, Nikki was called in at 11 am today in connection with the case.

Nikki apparently met Sukesh in Tihar jail and also took cash of more than 3 lakhs from him. She also reportedly received an expensive Gucci handbag. On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet naming Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.