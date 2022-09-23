Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli arrives in Delhi for questioning in connection with Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case
Published: September 23, 2022
Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli reached Delhi for questioning by Economic Offences Wing after her name cropped up in the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's Rs 200-crore extortion case. According to a E Times report, Nikki was called in at 11 am today in connection with the case.
Nikki apparently met Sukesh in Tihar jail and also took cash of more than 3 lakhs from him. She also reportedly received an expensive Gucci handbag. On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet naming Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar.
