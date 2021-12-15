Bigg Boss 15 updates: Abhijeet asked Devoleena for kiss, both gets into intense fight

No doubt why Bigg Boss is called as the most controversial show, today's upcoming episode of Bigg Boss is going to be full drama and fights. There is going to be intense fight between Abhijeet and Devoleena, in the promo it has been seen that Devoleena put many allegations against Abhijeet who asked her for the kiss.



The housemates has assigned the Ticket to Finale task where they have to steal certain items from the Bigg Boss museum , while other housemates have to protect it from getting steal. But show how Abhijeet manages to steal several items from the museum and gives the details to Devoleena.



He then touches her cheek and says, 'tere liye kuch bhi karunga, lekin pappi chahiye mujhe.' He later screams louder and ask for the kiss from Devoleena, hearing this Devoleena get so furious and says, 'Nahi Karugi mai' she also warns him to stay in his limits, the latter loses her clam and tells Abhijeet to not take advantage of her politeness.



Later Abhijeet tells Devoleena that he was joking but she did not agree to it, and tells Abhijeet to shutup hearing this other housemates like Pratik Sehjpal and Tejasswi Prakash also takes Devoleena' side. Tejasswi also get very angry on Abhijeet and tries to push him and both gets into intense fight.



Watch the promo here: