Bigg Boss 15 updates: Bigg Boss assigns direct elimination task to the contestant, Pratik, and Nishant tortures Bichukale

This time the contestant's strategy of canceling the task backfired them, after giving so many attempts for the ticket to finale to contestants Bigg Boss finally surprised everyone by permanently eliminating the ticket to finale task, in the latest promo it can be seen that Bigg Boss slammed contestant for not completing the single task and always finding ways to canceling it, Bigg Boss eliminates the task and shocked everyone by assigning direct eviction task.



The promo shows that contestants now have to save themselves on their own, they have been given a time duration task in which they have to count the time, and those who will predict the wrong assumption will be directly evicted from the house.

In the promo, it is also seen that Abhijit Bichukale, who is nominated is the first one to compete for his survival in the Bigg Boss 15. Meanwhile, other contestants use techniques to make him get out of the box, Pratik tries to distract him by using the stick, Nishant on the other hand put eggs into the box, Karan Kundra also tries to threaten him by tearing off his ‘Bichukale & Sons’ box, to which Bichukale request him to not to do so, by saying "Wo meri rozi roti hai".