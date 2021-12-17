Bigg Boss 15 updates: Devoleena threats Abhijeet says, " tu bhar dhika na to chappal uttar ke muhh par marugi yaad rakhna" , while Rashmi calls Devoleena jealous

Bigg Boss 15 is getting intense, the two best friends rift is getting worst and worst, everyday. Rashmi and Devoleena's fight is going to another level now. In today's promo it can be seen that Rashmi and Devoleena are not going to get along with each other in future.



In the 17th December episode's promo it can be seen that, house mates has assigned the task to choose one contestant who should go in jail as a punishment, surprisingly everyone takes Devoleena to sent her in the jail. Same as Abhijeet also takes Devoleena's name but his reason for sending the later in the jail didn't go well with her, Abhijeet stated that Devoleena should get the punishment because she never supports her friends and bitch about them he stated "usko tameez chahiye, vo dusro ki dosti par kadhi nahi uthari" to which Devoleena angrly replied to Abhijeet and asked him "Konsi dosti par kadhi nahi uthari? Jbhi zarurat padhi tabhi kadhi rahi", she didn't stop here she try to threat Abhijeet and said " tu bhar dhika na to chapal uttar ke muhh par marugi yaad rakhna".



Well the drama is not finished yet, Devoleena also dragged Rashmi into fight and said "Uss din jo statement boli thi na wahi bhar bolegi na to aisa lafa dugi". After whichRashmi and Devoleena started to put allegations on each others, they have been seen giving tags to each other like, fake, jealous, and more. Watch the video here,