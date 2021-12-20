Bigg Boss 15 updates: Nomination special, Is Pratik and Devoleena's friendship turning into love angle?

Bigg Boss 15, 20th December is going to be full of drama the promo is giving many exciting glimpse of the episode, nominations, Pratik and Devoleena's love angle, Abhijeet's heartbreak everything is going to be so exciting in the episode.

Pratik and Devoleena love angle, Abhijeet's heartbreak.

In the promo it is been seen that Devoleena and Pratik is getting close, and Devoleena also tells Pratik that she is attracted towards him, while Abhijeet who also has soft corner for Devoleena gets jealous, and on the same Rakhi and Umar teases Abhjeet for Devoleena and Pratik's relation.

Monday's Nomination

The nominations will start with heated arguments between contestants, on Sunday Rajiv and Ritesh has already got evicated now the competition will be between rest of the house mates, in the promo it can be seen that Rashmi nominated Devoleena, by giving several tags like, batameez, badh dimak and more. It seems like it will going to open nominations this week. And Bigg Boss will give new Ticket to Finale task to the contestant Rakhi has already make it to the finale week, rest are still in the race. There will also going to be huge fight between two best friends Pratik and Nishant, for Devoleena. Pratik wants to save Devoleena, but Nishant shows his disagrement to it.