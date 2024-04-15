Bigg Boss 16 Shiv Thakare Reacts to Open firing Incident Outside Salman Khan's Bandra House

Shooting Outside the Salman Khan's Bandra residence which shook whole industry. Salman Khan family came to his residences to take a note on it. Politician Raj Thackeray personally went to meet Salman Khan, While Eknath Shinde spoke to actor on call. Security around Salman Khan residence has been increased. Various celebrities from Bollywood and tv has reacted to this incident. Shiv Thakare Bigg Boss 16 contestant also reacted to this saying nothing can happen to Salman khan.

Shiv Thakare is confident that nothing can happen to Khan as he has the blessings of God and the well-wishes of his millions of fans. Shiv said this while talking to the paparazzi at an event in Mumbai. He said, "Uppar vaale ki dua hai unke saath, kuch nahi hoga unko. Bohot logg pyaar karte hain unko. Sahi hain vo, uppar wala saath hai.. (The blessings of God are with him. Nothing will happen to him. Many people love him. He is fine, God is with him."

Read More: Diljit Dosanjh Opens About Breaking Punjabi Stereotypes, says "I Proved Them Wrong"

Security has been increased outside Khan's residence as a precautionary measure. The crime branch, local police, and forensic teams investigated the scene, recovering bullet casings. The incident follows ongoing threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar, who have previously expressed intent to harm Khan. Lawrence Bishnoi's gang has reportedly targeted Khan due to a 1998 blackbuck hunting incident, considered sacred by the Bishnoi community.