Diljit Dosanjh Opens About Breaking Punjabi Stereotypes, Says "I Proved Them Wrong"

Concert Of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai was a night to remember for various reason. Many Biggies from Bollywood came to this concert and enjoyed his singing. Diljit Dosanjh spoke about was about breaking stereotypes through his body of work.

During concert Diljit Dosanjh talked about stereotypes that people have about Punjabi's. He also counters misconceptions, affirming their fashion sense acting abilities and success in Mumbai.

Diljit Dosanjh said, “They said Punjabis aren’t fashionable and I said, I will show you. They said Punjabis can’t act in films; I showed them I could. They said Punjabis can’t go to Mumbai, and I proved them wrong. They said Punjabis can’t sell tickets for the bar arena; I had the stadium packed at my concert. They said Punjabis can’t do Illuminati, I said, I will do ‘Di-Luminati,” said the actor-singer as he announced his Vancouver concert on April 27. "

Diljit sang his all-time favorite songs like, 'Lover’, ‘Naina’, ‘Vibe’, and ‘Ek Kudi’. Dlijit worked is praised in his recent launched movie ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ which is now streaming on Netflix. He is seen working opposite Parineeti Chopra.